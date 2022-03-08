Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gazdag makes MLS Team of the Week bench

Philadelphia Union News

Gazdag named to MLS Team of the Week bench

Gazdag helped the Union to its first win of the 2022 campaign, recording the game-winning goal in the 56th minute of play on the road. Gazdag timed his run perfectly to finish off a cross from Julian Carranza that capped a two goal burst by the team in just three minutes.

MLS News

MLS Team of the Week: Austin FC, New York Red Bulls pour on goals in Week 2

Goals galore from Austin FC and New York Red Bulls pace the latest Team of the Week.

Here’s to the 4-4-2, Quakes defy logic, Galaxy show real progress & everything else from Week 2

Through two weeks there are just four perfect teams left. Parity takes another hand.

MLS Could Make Huge Gains With Prolonged MLB Lockout

If the lockout in MLB bleeds deep into the spring and perhaps into the summer, MLS will run mostly unopposed by other team-competitive sports leagues each weekend, leading to a larger potential audience in terms of physical attendance.

Rest of the World News

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe doubtful for Real Madrid Champions League showdown with injury

Sources have told ESPN that the forward sustained the injury in a 50-50 challenge in training and stayed on the floor. He was examined by the club’s doctors, who first feared a fracture. However, an MRI revealed no fracture, although the 23-year-old was still in pain.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson interested in buying English Premier League club Chelsea

Johnson already has spoken to Raine Group, which is organizing the bid process, per sources, and he now is vying to become the latest NFL owner to buy into the Premier League.