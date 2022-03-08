Podcast Extra: Talking San Jose Earthquakes with Otis Lyons

Ahead of the Philadelphia Union’s matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday I caught up with fellow Penn State student and Quakes fan Otis Lyons.

The Union enters the matchup with four points after a win over Club de Foot Montreal, while San Jose enters with just one point after a tie against the Columbus Crew.

Lyons breaks down how to stop phenom Cade Cowell, their offseason pickups and how they may approach a long early season road trip against a top Eastern Conference opponent.

Listen to Podcast Extra with Otis Lyons

You can follow Otis on Twitter @otisnlyons1.