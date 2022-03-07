Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin explains Harriel over Mbaizo decision

Philadelphia Union News

Calvo’s two late goals give Quakes stunning tie with Columbus Crew

The Union’s next game is this Saturday as they welcome San Jose Earthquake to Subaru Park, let’s see how their last game went.

Union’s Jim Curtin explains why he benched Olivier Mbaizo

Mbaizo’s subpar game in the Union’s season opener compounded a preseason in which Harriel almost beat him to the starting job. Harriel started in Saturday’s win up north.

MLS News

MLS Week 2 Rewind: Galaxy spoils Charlotte FC home debut, Red Bulls roll, and more

Lewis Morgan stole the show for the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, registering his first MLS hat trick in a 4-1 romp over Toronto FC. Gerhard Struber’s squad scored all four of their goals in the opening half, with veteran defender Aaron Long also getting on the scoresheet.

Charlotte FC set MLS attendance record in first home game against LA Galaxy

In their inaugural home match, Charlotte packed 74,479 fans into Bank of America Stadium, making it the best-attended game in MLS history.

U.S. Soccer News

United States star Weston McKennie out for season with broken foot

United States and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been ruled out for the season with a broken foot, his club manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Sunday.