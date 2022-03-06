Rate the U: Down a man but the Union still got the win

The Philadelphia Union’s second game of the season can be summed up by a flurry of three minutes. Three minutes is all it took for the Union to take the lead in the game. Then fans only were able to get a glimpse of what the season may look like for just three minutes. That is because after the U’s big signing came on the field in the second half, another new signing got his second yellow card and had to leave the game.

One trouble spot I’m expecting many people to talk about is the right back position. After a freak goal put Montreal up by one, many people were saying that Harriel isn’t any better than Mbaizo. But, the defender did everything right but closing in on the attacker and trys to deflect the ball. It just pops up and freakishly bends just below the cross bar.

Not all is lost, as the Union had scored two goals in just three minutes. In the 53’ chaos ensued inside the penalty box, as Gazdag fell down on the pitch. However as any coach would say play until the whistle, the captain Alejandro Bedoya got on the end of the ball and sent it to the back of the net for the U’s first goal. Then minutes later Gazdag got a low cross to the center of the box and converts to put the Union up 2-1.

The final point I want to make is about the Union’s newest star Mikael Uhre. The DP forward came onto the field in the 68’ and three minutes later had to be the lone striker because of Carranza’s red card. However that didn’t stop Uhre from being able to do some positive work on the attack. The danish striker was able to get not one but two one-v-one chances against the Montreal. Neither time were his shots converted, but just imagine what he can possibly do with another striker upfront.

