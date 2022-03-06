Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union wins first game of the season in Montreal

Philadelphia Union News

Bedoya and Gazdag earn ten-man Union three road points in Montréal

Bedoya tied the game up and minutes later Gazdag scored the game-winner in the 2-1 road win.

MLS News

Charlotte FC reach agreement to sign Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak from Derby County

Jozwiak, 23, has three goals in 22 appearances with the Polish national team, a key part of their Euro 2020 squad. He joined Derby in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of just under $5 million. He has one goal and four assists in 58 Championship appearances for Derby.

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian striker Tosaint Ricketts to new contract

The 34-year-old has scored 83 goals in 361 appearances at the club and international levels, including 17 in 61 appearances with the Canadian men’s national team.

Bruce Arena sets MLS coaching wins record

Bruce Arena became the all-time leader among MLS coaches for regular-season wins Saturday, picking up career victory No. 241 when the New England Revolution defeated FC Dallas, 1-0, at Gillette Stadium.

Revolution interested in Panamanian midfielder Víctor Griffith

Griffith has appeared in 70 matches across all competitions for Árabe Unido and Santos de Guápiles, where he has seen nearly 5,000 minutes of action and one goal.

U.S. Soccer News

Cindy Parlow Cone Re-Elected as USSF President

Cindy Parlow Cone has won re-election to the position of USSF president for the upcoming 4 year term, defeating her competitor in decisive fashion.