Game Thread: Union 2 vs CF Montreal 1, Final

Game Updates

90+6’ - After a throw-in the Ref blows the whistle to end the game. Union pick up their first win of the season and three points on the road.

90+4’ - Union blocking shots and sending balls forward to try and close this game out. Meanwhile Montreal has their goalkeeper all the way up near the center circle.

90’ - An absurd amount of time added here for stoppage time as the fourth official shows six minutes.

89’ - Uhre gets another one on one here and is on a break, but the Montreal goalkeeper comes out to block the shot.

87’ - Bedoya getting subbed here and hands the armband over to break. Sullivan comes on to finish out the game.

83’ - Play is stopped as Wagner is down. But play quickly resumes.

82’ - That also ends Miller’s night as he is subbed off for Zorhan Bassong

81’ - Miller gets a headers off inside the box and it somehow is off target and goes wide of the net.

79’ - Montreal earns a corner here. It is played short but the shot goes wide left of the net for a goal kick.

76’ - Uhre gets behind the defense and puts the jets on, but his shot hits the side of the net.

75’ - Mbaizo gets subbed in for Gazdag. In an obvious move Jim is making a defensive change here.

71’ - Carranza with a late challenge and gets the feet of Montreal’s player and earns a Red card. Union now playing down a man for the next 20 plus minutes.

70’ - A bad clearance by the defense that has the ball land at the top left corner of the box. Montreal gets off a shot and Blake leaps to push it over the crossbar.

67’ - We have a Union debut as Uhre comes on to replace Santos.

65’ - Double substitution for Montreal here with Zachary Brault-Guillard for Mathieu Choinière and Rida Zouhir for Ismaël Koné

64’ - Carranza earns the Union’s first yellow card of the match by pulling the arm of one of Montreal’s players.

60’ - Santos is down on the pitch and play is now stopped. Ref believes there could be a head injury which always will force a stop of play.

56’ - GOOOAAAALLLL by Gazdag. Carranza with a nice pass to a streaking Gazdag, who just slots it into the lower left side of the net. Thats the Union’s second goal in about 3 minutes.

53’ - Gazdag goes down in the box, which could have been a penalty and is complaining about not getting the call. But the ball is bouncing around still in the box and Bedoya gets on the end of it and sends it to the back of the net. Game tied 1-1.

50’ - Union turn the ball over at midfield and are looking for a foul. Mihalovic goes straight down the middle dribbling through four players and sends it to the back of the net. BUT while we are in replay VAR is looking at the goal and it is waived off because of the foul. A relief for the U.

MTL vs. PHI



The goal awarded to MTL was reviewed for a possible foul prior to the goal.

After further review, the goal was disallowed for MTL due to a foul prior to the goal. by Mihailovic (8). — MLS Video Review (@MLSVAR) March 5, 2022

46’ - Game gets back underway and within seconds we have a stoppage in play because Elliott goes down and is slow to get up.

Halftime Stats

Philadelphia Union

Shots - 4

Shots on Goal - 1

Possession - 42.1

Fouls - 10

Yellow Cards - 0

CF Montreal

Shots - 5

Shots on Goal - 4

Possession - 57.9

Fouls - 10

Yellow Cards - 2

45+2’ - Halftime Whistle is blown at 4:56 PM.

45+1’ - We will have a minimum of 2 minutes.

45’ - Corner kick here for Montreal after Torres’ shot gets pushed over the bar by a jumping Andre Blake. The kick is easily cleared by a punchout from Blake

32’ - Lappalainen gets off a shot from inside the box, it looks to be deflected by Harriel, but the shot just drops right below the bar and goes in for a goal. Montreal up 1-0.

30’ - First half hour gone. Union drawing plenty of fouls here so far. Oh and the field looks horrible.

25’ - Union earn another free kick here, this time its from the left side of the field. The delivery is sent to the far post but is a little wide and goes out for a goal kick.

23’ - Montreal has another midfielder enter the refs book as Wanyama earns a yellow. Both bookings came off of fouls committed on Carranza.

20’ - Montreal’s Kone enters the refs book with a yellow card.

18’ - Harriel is near the right side corner flag and sends a low cross into the middle of the box. The ball is handled by the goalie who is down on the field and doesn’t have full control of the ball. Bedoya is going after the ball and looks like he hits the goalies hand.

18' | @nateharriel plays the dangerous ball into the box, but the keeper jumps on the rebound.#DOOP | #MTLvPHI 0 - 0 pic.twitter.com/JQ8FwMFJCO — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) March 5, 2022

17’ - Miller is back on the pitch.

15’ - Nice team play by the Union attack here. Leads to a shot from Carranza which is saved. Play also stops as Montreal’s Miller is down on the pitch. He is slowly walking off the pitch currently.

12’ - Montreal’s Torres finds space near the top center of the box and rips off a left footed shot that ends up going straight into Blake’s hands.

8’ - The corner from the far flag is delivered into the box and goes off a Montreal player’s head and is saved by Blake.

6’ - First corner of them game goes to Montreal. The service from the near flag is directed towards the far post. The ball gets loose in the box and then goes out for another Montreal corner.

1’ - Game gets underway at 4:08 PM. Union are in their electric blues.

Starting Lineups:

Philadelphia Union

CF Montreal

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

OUT: None

QUESTIONABLE: None

CF Montreal

OUT : Mason Toye (adductor)

: Mason Toye (adductor) OUT : Ahmed Hamdi (ankle)

: Ahmed Hamdi (ankle) OUT : Samuel Piette (ankle)

: Samuel Piette (ankle) OUT : Bjorn Johnsen (illness)

: Bjorn Johnsen (illness) OUT: Sunusi Ibrahim (illness)

How to Watch

Where: Stade Olympique (Montreal)

When: 4:08 p.m. ET, Saturday March 5th, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler

Officials

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Lineman 1: Jose Da Silva

Lineman 2: Gjovalin Bori

Fourth official: Kevin Broadley

VAR: Jon Freemon

Assisted VAR: Eric Weisbrod