How to Watch: Union head to Montreal for first away game of 2022

The Philadelphia Union are on the road for the first time this season. While you can’t gather with friends to watch the boys in blue inside Subaru Park there are plenty of places in the region that will be showing the Union game.

Below is a list of places where you can locally cheer with fellow Union fans.

Alice Pizza; Philadelphia, PA

New Ridge Brewing Company; Philadelphia, PA

SouthHouse; Philadelphia, PA

Swedesboro Brewing Company; Swedesboro, NJ

Villa Capri, Doylestown, PA

Yards Brewing Company; Philadelphia, PA

Zed’s Beer; Marlton, NJ

Sons of Ben twitter account has some more details about a few of the restaurants they are partnering with. In the tweet it mentions places that will be showing the game with the sound on, as well as some of the deals a few of the restaurants will be offering during the game.

It gameday! Here are places we know of that will have the match on! Let's go @PhilaUnion! pic.twitter.com/09XAwh4AQP — Sons of Ben (@SonsofBen) March 5, 2022

Know of a place that’s missing? Email sean.e.p.sullivan@gmail.com

How to watch at home

Where: Stade Olympique (Montreal)

When: 4:08 p.m. ET, Saturday March 5th, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler