Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union travel to Montreal for first road game of 2022

Philadelphia Union News

Mikael Uhre is set for his Union debut Saturday at Montreal

The game will be played in unique circumstances, indoors on turf at Montreal’s old Olympic Stadium.

Jakob Glesnes happy to be Union’s shooting star

The providing of joy is reciprocal, since Glesnes has done plenty in his two seasons to please the fans. He’s got a treasure trove of spectacular goals – this week marks the two-years anniversary of his free-kick screamer against Los Angeles FC in the final game before the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, plus the triple-crossbar pounder he blazed home against Atlanta United last year.

MLS News

MLS arrives in Charlotte, Carlos Vela show & more: Your must-watch Week 2 games

Another weekend, 14 more matches. The rhythm of the MLS season is returning. Let the soccer wash over you.

Charlotte FC reach agreement to sign Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak from Derby County

Jozwiak, 23, has three goals in 22 appearances with the Polish national team, a key part of their Euro 2020 squad. He joined Derby in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of just under $5 million. He has one goal and four assists in 58 Championship appearances for Derby.

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian striker Tosaint Ricketts to new contract

The 34-year-old has scored 83 goals in 361 appearances at the club and international levels, including 17 in 61 appearances with the Canadian men’s national team.