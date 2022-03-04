With the Philadelphia Union’s first game in the books, we discuss the less than exciting performance that was the draw with Minnesota United FC. There was a lot of rust we saw from the Union but there were some good performances, as well as not so good and we share our thoughts on both. The second half starts with a discussion on future big drum participants as well as previewing the Montreal game and some poor bets we’ve made. Enjoy!
Doopy Brothers Podcast: One Average Game, One Decent Point
And one average podcast!
