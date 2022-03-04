Brotherly Game Daily Links: Know Your Enemy, Montreal

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union head to Montreal for road debut

Last season the two sides couldn’t be separated on the pitch with a pair of dramatic comeback draws by the home team in 2021.

Pressing Points I Ready for a Road Trip

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match against CF Montreal, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media on Thursday about the club’s first road game of the season.

USWNT to play pair of April friendlies against Uzbekistan

The April 12th trip to Subaru Park marks the 8th time the USWNT have played at the 12-year-old home of the Philadelphia Union.

MLS News

Charlotte FC will break MLS attendance record for its first home match

“Our target of eclipsing 74,000 (tickets) hasn’t changed,” said Nick Kelly, chief executive officer of Charlotte FC ownership group Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “But we feel confident with already having passed the league record. Now it’s just more of a personal goal.”

St. Louis CITY SC signs Joao Klauss to a three-and-a-half year DP deal

Klauss is currently on loan at Sint-Truidense V.V in Belgium from the German Bundesliga club, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. He recorded 10 first-team appearances for them before spending his career on loan.

FC Dallas acquires Joshué Quiñónez on loan from Barcelona SC Guayaquil

He’s appeared in 11 matches overall for Barcelona over two seasons. He made his international debut for Ecuador’s National Team in an international friendly vs. Mexico on Oct. 28, 2021.

Cristhian Paredes agrees to a four-year contract extension with Timbers FC

During his six-year spell with the Timbers, Paredes has made 79 appearances, 60 of which were starts, scoring eight goals and assisting another eight in that time.

MLS anonymous team executive survey: Best and worst teams, owners, rules, underrated players and cheating around the league

What follows is a survey of 21 soccer executives from clubs around MLS. Most of those surveyed are the chief soccer officer (CSO) of their respective club — their official titles vary, but CSOs are the individuals in charge of the sporting side of their organization.