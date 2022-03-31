Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA Qualifies for World Cup 2022

MLS News

Lucas Zelarayan Named MLS Player of the Month for March 2022

Tied for the league lead with four goals through the month of March, Zelarayán leads MLS with six goals created and has helped lead Columbus to an unbeaten 2-0-2 start to the season. He ranks second in MLS with 15 total attacking assists and is one of only three players this season with multiple goals and double-digit attacking assists.

U.S. Soccer News

U.S. men’s soccer team qualifies for World Cup

The clinching result wasn’t particularly satisfying, a 2-0 loss at Costa Rica. But the job is done, and that’s all that matters.

Rest of the World News

World Cup 2022 draw: How to watch, who has qualified, how it works

The FIFA 2022 World Cup draw is set for Friday in Doha, Qatar, at which point the 32-team field will learn what awaits in November and December as the world’s biggest soccer tournament descends on the Middle East.

Official World Cup 2022 tournament ball revealed for Qatar

Named the ‘Al Rihla’, which translates as “the journey” in Arabic, the design is said to also provide “the highest level of accuracy”.

New Zealand seal World Cup playoff spot with 5-0 win over Solomon Islands

New Zealand crushed Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final of the Oceania qualifying tournament in Doha on Wednesday to seal a World Cup playoff berth and keep alive their hopes of a first finals appearance in 12 years.