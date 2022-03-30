Quinn Sullivan hat trick gives him five goals in three games for United States U20s

Quinn Sullivan scored a hat trick for the United States U20s in a come-from-behind win over River Plate in Argentina on Tuesday.

There weren’t many details or highlights from the match, but we do know that the 18-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder had himself quite the day with the three goals to go along with a goal he scored in a 2-2 draw against Argentina’s U20s on March 26. Paxten Aaronson also scored in the match against Argentina.

Union midfielder Jack McGlynn and Diego Luna scored the other goals against River Plate.

Sullivan also scored for the U20s in a 1-0 win over FC Dallas in February.