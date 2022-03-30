Brotherly Game Daily Links: Mbaizo and Cameroon qualify for World Cup on last minute goal

Philadelphia Union News

Olivier Mbaizo’s Cameroon qualifies for the World Cup in stunning fashion

The Indomitable Lions won at Algeria with a 120th-minute goal, keeping alive Mbaizo’s dream of becoming the first active Union player to play in a World Cup.

2022 Generation adidas Cup to Feature World-Class Field of the Stars of Tomorrow

Philadelphia Union Academy will compete in both tournaments with both squads drawing intriguing group stage matches against international competitors.

MLS News

Houston Dynamo FC loan midfielder Joe Corona to GIF Sundsvall in Sweden

The 31-year-old tallied two assists in 2021 and played 1,731 minutes for the team in 2021.

Crucial vote for Beckham’s Inter Miami soccer stadium delayed again

Commissioners were expected to discuss the deal at a special meeting Friday. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s office on Tuesday confirmed the city has pushed the vote back to 2 p.m. on April 28, the day of a regularly scheduled commission meeting.

U.S. Soccer News

U.S. women’s soccer team goes young again with Trinity Rodman, Catarina Macario headlining the roster for the Subaru Park game

Vlatko Andonovski will lean on a young group of attackers against Uzbekistan, while Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press were not recalled.

Weston McKennie linked with Juventus return in late April

McKennie was originally scheduled to miss the remainder of Juventus’ season, club manager Massimiliano Allegri said back in early March.

Rest of the World News

World Cup finals draw top seeds set after Portugal beat North Macedonia

Pot 1 contains hosts Qatar, along with strongest seven nations to have qualified for the finals, according to the next FIFA World Ranking which will be officially published on Thursday ahead of the draw.

While Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski make World Cup, Qatar will miss peak talents Salah and Haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading to Qatar, but Mohamed Salah isn’t and neither is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose dream of becoming the first outfield player to bridge a 16-year gap between appearances at the World Cup fizzled out in a late, fruitless substitute rescue act for Sweden in Poland.