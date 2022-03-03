Brotherly Game Daily Links: Grades for the 2022 MLS Offseason

MLS News

2022 offseason transfer grades for all 28 MLS clubs

Mikael Uhre, reigning Danish league Golden Boot and Player of the Year winner, was acquired from Brondby for a club-record fee. The 27-year-old is something of a late-bloomer, really hitting his peak over the last couple of years. He’s joined by fellow DP Julian Carranza in attack, acquired in a loan with purchase option from Inter Miami.

Official: Houston Dynamo announce signing of Mexican National Team captain Hector Herrera

Herrera has 96 caps for the Mexican National Team and has played at Pachuca in Mexico, FC Porto in Portugal, and currently for Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Toronto closing in on deal for Genoa’s Criscito

The 35-year-old defender came up through both the Genoa and Juventus academies and made his Serie A debut for Juve in 2007. After a four-season return to Genoa, Criscito joined Russian Premier League side Zenit in 2011. In his seven seasons in Saint Petersburg, Criscito won a pair of RPL titles and a Russian Cup. He rejoined Genoa in 2018.

Timbers sign Pablo Bonilla to a two-year contract extension

He has made 26 starts during his Timbers tenure, and 30 total appearances across all competitions. This season, Bonilla looks like he will be the main backup to starter Josecarlos Van Rankin, and appears to be poised to challenge Van Rankin for the starting right fullback spot as the year progresses.

Rest of the World News

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirms club are up for sale

Sources have told ESPN that Abramovich is seeking around £3 billion ($2.24 billion) for the Blues, but his ability to negotiate is severely hampered by the timing of his decision, apparently influenced by mounting pressure on the U.K. government to seize the assets of high-value Russian individuals with links to Russia president Vladimir Putin’s regime following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Man United eye Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti as potential short-term manager

Ancelotti has guided Real Madrid to a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga but the 62-year-old has faced criticism following his team’s performance against Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg.