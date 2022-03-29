Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union’s Harriel biggest and nicest surprise of the early season

Philadelphia Union News

Nate Harriel Surprising Fans Early This Season

In his three games played this year, Harriel has helped the defense and Andre Blake only allow one goal. Also in this span, the team has posted two shutouts en route to a 3-0-0 record and Philadelphia’s best start in club history.

MLS News

Rapids trade for FC Cincinnati defender Gustavo Vallecilla

The Ecuadorian comes to Colorado in exchange for $400,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2023 GAM, per a news release from the Rapids. Cincinnati could also receive 50,000 in GAM if specific performance metrics are met and retain 10% of his future transfers.

CF Montreal names Gervais president and CEO

A native of Montreal, Gervais played for the MLS club from 2002 to 2008, being named the club’s Defender of the Year three times (2002, 2003, 2006) and was named the team’s most valuable player in 2004. He also played for the Canadian men’s national team from 2004 to 2007.

U.S. Soccer News

What went right for the USMNT vs. Panama & what it means for Wednesday at Costa Rica

This game had beautiful moments for the US, but it was not a beautiful game of soccer overall. Sometimes you have to win like that, though, and that’s been the toughest lesson for this group to learn in qualifying.

2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Costa Rica

The United States Men’s National Team has arrived at the end of the CONCACAF Octagonal, mere inches from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The final match is against one of the region’s top programs, Costa Rica. Hosted at the Estadio Nacional in San José, the stakes are low provided Gregg Berhalter’s side can avoid surrendering handfuls of goals.

Rest of the World News

World Cup: Who has qualified and who is still in contention?

World Cup qualifying has entered its final stretch, with 20 of the 32 finalists now known. But who could take the 12 places that remain?