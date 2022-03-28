Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA on cusp of World Cup qualification with 5-1 win over Panama

Philadelphia Union News

Union II open season with 2-0 win against FC Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia Union II began the MLS NEXT Pro era on a strong footing, knocking off FC Cincinnati 2 behind a pair of timely goals and strong defense for the 2-0 win at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon.

MLS News

Orlando City vs. Portland Timbers: Final Score 1-1 as Late Penalty Costs Lions Road Points

Orlando City was up a goal and a man late in the match but conceded a late penalty and drew the Portland Timbers 1-1 at Providence Park.

Concacaf News

USA 5-1 Panama - The USMNT get the job done with a big win at home

A huge game from Christian Pulisic bring the USA on the cusp of qualifying for the World Cup.

Larin, Buchanan lead way as Canada seal World Cup spot

Thanks to goals from Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and a Jamaica own goal, Canada will have a place on international football’s biggest stage for the first time in 36 years.

Contreras, Campbell team up to keep Costa Rica rolling

Anthony Contreras and Joel Campbell scored in what was the third straight win for the Ticos, who are now unbeaten in their last six qualifiers.

Mexico use second half surge to down Honduras

With the result, El Tricolor can punch their World Cup ticket with a draw or win against El Salvador at home on Wednesday.

U.S. Open Cup

West Chester United and FC Motown to replay first round U.S. Open Cup match

The replay is the result of an illegal substitution that was made in a match West Chester United won. The game will be replayed Friday at Montclair State University.