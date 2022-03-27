West Chester United and FC Motown will replay U.S. Open Cup match on Friday

West Chester United won’t be moving on to the second round of the U.S. Open Cup just yet.

To host a date with AC Syracuse Pulse on April 6 they will need to beat FC Motown again after U.S. Soccer ruled for a full replay in response to a protest from FC Motown over an illegal second half substitution in a match last week West Chester United won 3-2 after extra time.

The substitution in question came after Blaise Milanek scored a second half equalizer but suffered a serious head injury. When he was being evaluated on the sideline the fourth official told the West Chester staff they could make a temporary substitution. Ryan Fincher subbed in and then Milanek subbed back into the game. The substitution was made for good going into extra time.

Friday’s game will again be played at Montclair State University. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.