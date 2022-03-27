Brotherly Game Daily Links: Chance to clinch spot in World Cup on the line for the USMNT

MLS News

Charlotte FC shuts out Cincinnati with 2 goals from Swiderski

The Major League Soccer expansion team earned its first clean sheet in club history, and the new team demonstrated quick improvement from its three losing matches that opened the season.

Sporting KC Beat Real Salt Lake 1-0

Sporting KC grinds out a tough fought 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake at a chilly Children’s Mercy Park.

Chelsea Among Those Interested in Signing Goalkeeper Gaga Slonina

According to MLS Soccer, Chelsea are one of a few clubs who have shown their interest in signing Slonina from Chicago Fire.

New York Red Bulls loan forward Omar Sowe to Breiðablik of Iceland’s top flight

Sowe, 21, made his first appearance for the Red Bulls on Sept. 11, 2021, coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw against D.C. United at Red Bull Arena. The 21-year-old finished the remainder of the 2021 campaign with Red Bulls II, where he scored eight goals on 55 shots and created 37 chances, all team-highs.

US Soccer News

USA vs. Panama: What to watch for

The USMNT, currently in 2nd place in the table, have a chance to clinch outright qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

Rest of the World News

Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia strike first blood in hunt for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup slot

In the other two matches, DR Congo played to a 1-1 draw with Morocco while Nigeria and Ghana played to a barren stalemate in Kumasi.