Aaronson, Sullivan both score for United States U20s in 2-2 draw with Argentina

Three Union players started the match in Buenos Aires

By Matthew Ralph
/ new
U.S. Soccer

Quinn Sullivan and Paxten Aaronson scored both goals for the United States U20s in a 2-2 draw with Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Sullivan started the match — along with Union teammates Brandan Craig and Jack McGlynn — and found the back of the net in the 42nd minute. Aaronson came off the bench and scored in the 83rd minute.

Though the friendly at the AFA National Training Center was closed door and not broadcast, there were some pretty famous people there watching.

The U.S. U20s play Argentine Primera Division club River Plate on March 29 to wrap up the camp.

