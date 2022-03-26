Aaronson, Sullivan both score for United States U20s in 2-2 draw with Argentina

Quinn Sullivan and Paxten Aaronson scored both goals for the United States U20s in a 2-2 draw with Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Sullivan started the match — along with Union teammates Brandan Craig and Jack McGlynn — and found the back of the net in the 42nd minute. Aaronson came off the bench and scored in the 83rd minute.

FT | 2-2



Solid result for the #U20MYNT in Buenos Aires! Goals from Quinn Sullivan (42') and Paxten Aaronson (83') before Argentina equalized in the 90th. pic.twitter.com/cKemdghGcz — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 26, 2022

Though the friendly at the AFA National Training Center was closed door and not broadcast, there were some pretty famous people there watching.

The U.S. U20s play Argentine Primera Division club River Plate on March 29 to wrap up the camp.