How to Watch: Philadelphia Union II vs FC Cincinnati 2

Sunday starts a new league for Union II, who will make its debut in MLS NEXT Pro league. The new league is considered part of United States soccer’s third tier. It is made up of 20 reserve teams from MLS and one independent team, Rochester New York FC.

One thing to watch out for is that no game will end in a draw. MLS announced that if the score is tied at the end of 90 minutes, then it will be decided by penalty kicks. When it comes to points, the team that wins the shootout gets 2 points. The loser gets 1 point. So the table could be interesting to watch and see how teams are impacted, as the league puts a heavy weight on penalty shootouts.

As far as how the team will lineup, since the league was announced the Union II have made 9 signings. Philadelphia Academy and as the team puts it ‘select’ Union players will make up the rest of the squad. One Philadelphia Union player who most likely will be included is homegrown Brandon Craig. Craig has been with the Union II for the nine-week preseason game.

The Union II will host FC Cincinnati 2 with a kickoff of 2 PM.

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 2:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 27, 2022

Streaming: MLSNEXTPro.com