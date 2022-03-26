USL of Pennsylvania resuming season this weekend

Provided by the league

“United Soccer” was organized in the 1950s as a promoter of exhibition or “Goodwill Games” of soccer between international clubs and the predominantly ethnic soccer clubs on the east coast, particularly in Philadelphia.

In the late 1950s around the time of a match with FC Berlin, a few men from the organization came up with the idea to form a “German League.” Securing the commitment of the prominent clubs (Phoenix SC, German Hungarians, and Vereinigung Erzgebirge) was the pledge that the Reading Americans, Schwarzwald Kickers, and Kolping SC needed to commit to founding a new league.

Eventually the idea of a strictly “German League” was dropped and in 1959, the United Soccer League of Pennsylvania (USLPA) was founded. The first USLPA season was played in 1959-60 with 20 teams, 10 in the Major, and 10 in the First Division. The Reading “Amerks” were crowned the first Major Division Champions in 1960. In the years to come, the United League became a powerhouse in amateur soccer, Men’s and Women’s, in the Northeast Region.

Our teams have consistently participated and excelled in all levels of the US National Cups, producing continuous Eastern Pennsylvania Champions and numerous National Champions. United League teams have won the US Amateur Cup on three occasions, the German Hungarians in 1965 and Philadelphia Inter in 1973 and 1974. The United League also produced two USASA Open Cu Champions, the United German Hungarians in 1999, and West Chester United in 2015.

Added since the founding of The League, we continue to offer other highly competitive levels of competition including Major Women, Major II (Reserve) Men, Over 30 Men and Under 23 Men in the summer. Although the original concept of a “German League” was abandoned early on, The League still has a very ethnic core today with historic German, Ukrainian or other ethnic clubs still involved. If you look closer, however the League is truly an American one, with American grown and developed talent and united club culture. Our Board of Directors is composed entirely of volunteers who are also directly involved with their own Clubs and Teams. We are very proud of our history while looking forward to the future with optimism for adult amateur soccer in Eastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

The United League is currently affiliated with US Soccer, through the Eastern Pennsylvania Soccer Association (EPSA) and US Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

The United Soccer League of Pennsylvania, Major Division:

The Fall Session of the 2021-2022 Season provided one of the tightest tables we have had in several seasons. With only a two-point difference between first and fourth place, we are set up for a fantastic Spring as those top four teams will all face each other at least once more before a Champion is crowned in May. Here is a quick recap of that Major Division Fall Session to get everyone ready for the Spring restart.

1. Lighthouse United (20 points; 9 games played): Lighthouse has bounced back after finishing the 2020-2021 Season winless and collecting only two points. This years’ Team has been able to add consistent goal scoring to their traditional physical play. They’ll be looking to continue their form, especially as they match up against the other Division Leading Clubs, playing four of the top teams in their last 8 games.

2. Colonial Soccer Club (19 points; 8 games played): Colonial have been consistently climbing up the table over the last four season and this is their most complete roster to date. They are poised for their highest finish since joining the league and will play six of their last eight games on their Home Turf.

3. West Chester United Soccer Club (18 points; 8 games played): The Predators suffered two league losses this fall after going undefeated and winning the league in 2021-2022. They also captured a Cup Double, their first in Club History, winning both the EPSA Amateur and EPSA Open Cups in December. They will enter Regional play in April, but won’t be distracted from working towards a sixth consecutive Major Division Title.

4. Vereinigung Erzgebirge (18 points; 6 games played): Erzgebirge remains the only unbeaten team in The League. With the stingiest defense by far, suffering only four goals for the entire fall, they sit two points behind the Leaders. The extra games in hand will move them up the table quickly but could cause for congested Spring schedule as they challenge for their first League Title since 2015.

5. United German Hungarians (11 points; 8 games played): The German Hungarians have been building a solid core over the last few years in an effort to compete again at the highest level. This year’s squad had hopes of being more involved in the Title race but the injury bug hit them early. Runners-Up of the EPSA Open Cup in December they hope to continue that success into the Spring.

6. Phoenix SC (9 points; 9 games played): Phoenix had a tough start to their season but gained at least a point in their last four matches to end the Fall Session. They’ll look to continue that streak into the spring.

For schedules and more information, visit unitedsoccerleague.us.