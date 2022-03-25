Casa Soccer League: Week 2 Report

Provided by Casa Soccer League

Primera Division

Rose Tree Gunners FC 1 – Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC 2

In what might be called the upset of the weekend, Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC took three points off Rose Tree Gunners FC. Despite getting the first goal, Smitty’s performance was largely defensive as they gave up possession and stayed behind the ball. With a game plan to break down the wings whenever they got the chance to get on the transition, it’s no surprise that the first goal came from Man of the Match and left winger Sample. Although Smitty did their best to play an offside trap against an aggressive Gunners attack, Rose Tree found a way through with a slide-rule pass. Chase Flickenger provided for Prince Komeh, crossing the ball from the left to the advancing Komeh, who found space between the two center backs and found the bottom corner with the finish. For the rest of the half and beginning of the second, Rose Tree will be disappointed that they couldn’t capitalize on their momentum as they continued to look flat and unable to break down Smitty’s defense. Twenty minutes into the second half, Smitty’s intelligent game plan again showed as this time Sample turned provider for Casey, who finished with aplomb: his diving header beating the defense and the keeper for the win. Credit to Smitty for holding on down the stretch to take a big three points in what might prove to be a top of the table clash.

Rose Tree Gunners FC: GOAL – Komeh

Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC: GOALS – Sample, Casey – CARD Casey (Y)

Man of the Match – Sample: Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC

Around the division

Stoney United 0 - 2 Bluestars FC

Bluestars FC Real Vidas 3 - 2 Philadelphia Corinthians

Philadelphia Corinthians FC Southhouse 4 - 0 FC Tigre

FC Tigre Icarus FC 2 - 1 Philadelphia Heritage FC

Segunda Division

FC Bobert Munich 0 – Oaklyn United FC 3

A strong first outing from Oaklyn United saw them beat FC Bobert Munich on a beautiful morning at Bartram Supersite. Shane Patterson got United off to a flyer when he converted a chance created by Tyler Hickman. Hickman got one of his own back shortly after when Matt Pastore set him up, before once again turning provider for Ethan Rosado to get Oaklyn’s third of the day. Oaklyn midfielder and co-captain Matt Pastore said after the game that overall he was most happy with three points and a clean sheet: “scoring three is great, but minimizing their chances and staying focused for the full 90 was massive.” Goalkeeper Jaryd Leady was surely a candidate for Man of the Match, but those honors go to Hickman for his all-action performance, setting up two and scoring one of his own.

FC Bobert Munich: CARDS – Giunta (Y)

Oaklyn United FC: GOALS – Patterson, Hickman, Rosado

Man of the Match – Hickman: Oaklyn United FC

Around the division

Drexel Navy 1 - 3 Washed Up United

Washed Up United SMK 5 - 2 Renob CF

Renob CF Loose Cannons 1 - 1 Vidas United

Vidas United Sunbears FC 0 - 4 Hunting Park United

Hunting Park United Philly Rovers 1 - 4 Philadelphia Sierra Stars

Tercera East

Fishtown FC 4 – Brothers of the Gourd FC 0

Early start at RAMP soccer field for two teams that know each other from a season ago. After falling short in the promotion final last year, the trouts will be looking to impose themselves in the regular season to avoid the playoff this year and they showed as much in this game. As it was the trend across the division over the weekend, we had to wait unitl the second half to see some goals. Gulama opened up the scoring with Carnevalle following up just a few minutes later, just for Henry to add a third goal for Fishtown all whitin the first 15 minutes of the second half. Banks joined the scoresheet a few minutes after to put the final nail in the coffin and have the trouts up to a great start of the season. Fishtown will face the always competitive Bluestar Legends in their next match while Brothers of the Gourd will go after a win against Liberty City Football Club.

Fishtown FC: GOALS – Gulama (49’), Carnevalle (53’), Henry (57’), Banks (70’) CARDS – Carnevalle (yellow)

Brothers of the Gourd FC: GOALS – none CARDS - McLean (yellow)

Around the division

FC Burlington 4 - 1 Bluestars Legends

FC Burlington Bluestars Legends Liberty City 3 - 0 Berber United

Tercera West

Philly Black Stars 3 – DMA Young Boys 3

It was an electrifying and hard fought game between these two squads at Bonner Prendergast High School. Philly Black Stars could not get a game in last weekend and showed they were ready to get going, jumping to an early lead scoring 2 goals in the first 20 minutes of the game courtesy of No. 17 Akua and No. 10 Baidoo. Philly Black Stars looked like the more solid team and went into halftime with the score 2-0 in their favor. DMA Young Boys had some tactical changes and came out looking a better squad. DMA managed to get one back through No. 16 McGlasson but the Black Stars responded quickly when No. 11 Sarpong converted from the penalty spot looking to get his team some insurance. DMA never quit and kept fighting, generating many chances through the half until #6 Pierce finally put one in the back of the net setting the table for No. 21 Bonacci to finish the comeback with an absolute stunner of a goal wit few minutes to spare. DMA managed to rescue a point out of this one and will now look to get its first three points when they face FC Skoge. Meanwhile Philly Black Stars will walk away somewhat disappointed and will try to earn 3 again next weekend against Dead Ball SC.

Philly Black Stars: GOALS - #17 Akua (10’), #10 Baidoo (21’), #11 Sarpong (67’) CARDS – none

DMA Young Boys: GOALS - #16 McGlasson (60’), #6 Pierce (85’), #21 Bonacci (89’) CARDS – none

Man of the Match: DMA’s #21 Bonacci

Around the division

FC Sköge 1 - 1 FC Neman

FC Neman P.S.S. U23 0 - 7 Dead Ball SC

Dead Ball SC Yardy FC 3 - 1 Statesmen FC

Statesmen FC Spicy Boi FC 1 - 2 Barenjager SC

Cuarto Division

Club Sandwich 2 – FC Delta 5

After getting their first game of the season cut short due to the weather, the hydras of FC Delta were eager to take the field again. Despite the excitement of the hydras, it would be Club Sandwich taking the lead early with an early goal from No. 31 Begolly. Delta responded with a goal from Atland midway through the first and the game will go tied into halftime. In the second half, it would be Delta who will strike early with Jah scoring to break the deadlock. This time Sandwich responded with a goal from their captain Lampazzi to bring the score level again but just right after the hydras will retake the lead and this time would not let go as they added 2 insurance goals in the next 10 minutes to secure the win. Delta secures their first official win of the season after last week’s partial result and now look forward to facing newcomers Fishtown SC. Club sandwich on the other hand, will look to get their first win next weekend against Kensington SC.

Club Sandwich: GOALS - #31 Begolly (8’), #4 Lampazzi (65’) CARDS - none

FC Delta: GOALS – Atland (17’), Jah (56’, 73’), Johnson (68’), Mosko (78’) CARDS - #6 Latipov

Man of the Match: FC Delta Jah

Around the division

Drexel Gold 0 - 3 Aston Phila

Aston Phila Liberty City FC Revolution 2 - 5 Philly Falcons Rainbow Brigade

Philly Falcons Rainbow Brigade Fishtown SC 0 - 0 Vidas FC

Vidas FC Kensington SC Bluebells 0 - 5 Mighty Ducks

Quinto Division

Washington Square SC 3 - 3 Cityzens FC

Cityzens FC looked to bounce back and get a result against Washington Square SC after being forced to throw in the towel at halftime last week due to them not wanting to partake in the second half of their week 1 match. A Bomb Cyclone may have stopped Cityzens last week but it was Washington Square SC forward, #14 Savage, who looked to break the back of Cityzens FC with his first half hat trick. Looking to stop the bleeding, Cityzens would throw a extra defensive mid in to help man mark and slow down the WSSC forward who took them to the woodshed in the first half. Washington would see their lead reduced to 1 in the 60th minute courtesy of a great long ball that would find the feet of Cityzen striker J. Gonzalez. With under a minute remaining and Washington sitting back trying to conserve their lead, #6 Johnson would snag a brace and tie the game 3 all with just seconds remaining. Washington drop 2 points and Cityzens FC fought their way back to earn a point in a great match from both teams.

Goals: Cityzens: #6 Johnson (22, 89), #12 J. Gonzalez (60)

Washington Sq: #14 Savage (1’, 14’, 34’)

Yellow Cards: None

Red Cards: None

Man of Match: Washington Sq. #14 Savage

Around the division

Grapes FC 2 - 0 Devon SC

Devon SC Inter Phila 1 - 0 Honey Badgers FC

Honey Badgers FC Philly Athletic Club 2 - 5 Philly Skyliners

Philly Skyliners Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC 1 - 1 Oaklyn United Pride

Oaklyn United Pride Still Processing FC 0 - 5Aston Phila

Sexto Division

Boys Do Cry FC 3 - 2 Kensington Alumni

Kensington Alumni were eager to get their season started as they looked to rebuild over last seasons growing pains that saw the Tigers fail to score their first goal until week 8 of the Fall season. Defensive issues plagued Kensington last season and just 4 minutes in BDC would intercept a pass in the defensive half of Kensington to take an early 1-0 lead. Unlike last season It wouldn’t take 8 games for Kensington to tally their first goal, #17 Rossetti nets a beauty for Kensington to tie the game just minutes later. BDC would start the 2nd half with a 2-1 lead and would find themselves struggling to move the ball against the high press of Kensington, failing to make recovery runs, BDC would allow Kensignton to pull one back and tie the game. With just minutes remaining, BDC vet and CASA legend, #19 Tice dribbled is way through the box to net the game winner for Boys Do Cry.

Goals: Kensington Alumni: #17 Rossetti - 6’, #19 Touri - 64’

Boys Do Cry: #16 McCullough - 4’, #11 Roche - 24’, #19 Tice - 81’

Yellow Cards: None

Red Cards: None

Man of Match: Boys Do Cry #19 Tice

Around the division

Telle Bouche 2 - 0 Philly Strikers

Philly Strikers Guardians FC 3 - 0 Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC

Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC FC BTC 1 - 5 Still Processing

Still Processing Heather’s Hooligans 0 - 2 Philly Saint-Germain

Philly Saint-Germain Rapid FC 1 - 4 Bench Mob FC

Septima Division