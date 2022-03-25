Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA miss big chances; draw 0-0 with Mexico

Philadelphia Union News

Aurelien Collin announces retirement from professional soccer

Collin concludes his MLS career with 182 appearances and nearly 15,000 minutes of league play. The defender also racked up 13 goals and added five assists while helping collect 48 shutouts.

Philadelphia Union To Host Liga MX C.F. Pachuca In International Friendly At Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union announced today that they will host Mexican club C.F. Pachuca in an international friendly match at Subaru Park on Saturday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Union’s reserve team kicks off a promising new era this weekend

The squad has a mix of intriguing names to know, from academy players to foreign signings — including one who cost over $1 million to bring here.

U.S. Soccer News

USA 0-0 Mexico - Wasted chances, but a needed point for the Americans

Long-time rivals Mexico and the United States played to a hard-fought 0-0 draw on matchday 12 of the Third Round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022 on Thursday night at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

FC Motown protests U.S. Open Cup loss to West Chester United over illegal substitution

FC Motown has filed a formal protest with U.S. Soccer over the fourth official allowing West Chester United to use a temporary substitute and re-enter a player being evaluated for a concussion.

Concacaf News

Gray strikes late to earn Jamaica point with El Salvador

With the result, El Salvador have officially been eliminated from advancing to the World Cup.

Panama, Honduras share spoils in Central American thriller

Central American sides Panama and Honduras played to a thrilling1-1 draw on matchday 12 of the Third Round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022 on Thursday night at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City.

Borges goal lifts Costa Rica to crucial win over Canada

The result lifts Costa Rica into fourth place in the table with 19 points, while leaders Canada (25points) suffered their first defeat in all rounds of Concacaf WCQ.

Rest of the World News

World Cup play-off semi-finals: Wins for North Macedonia, Portugal, Sweden, Wales

North Macedonia stunned Italy and Gareth Bale struck twice for Wales, on a night when Portugal and Sweden also won through to the play-off finals.

Uruguay, Ecuador clinch final automatic CONMEBOL World Cup spots with playoffs up for grabs

It started a few mysterious minutes late and ended in confusion, but the consequence of Uruguay’s 1-0 win over Peru on Thursday is that, with a round to spare, South America has completed its set of automatic World Cup qualifiers.