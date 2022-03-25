Doopy Brothers Podcast: Union hit it out of the park in NYC

After the Philadelphia Union continue their hot start to the season, we discuss the past 2 wins against San Jose and at NYCFC. Luke shares his experience at Yankee Stadium while AJ shares his frustration with the NYC broadcast. From Nate Harriel to Julian Carranza, there have been a lot of players shining to help rack up the Union wins and we try to touch on each of them. Recording on the eve of the US/Mexico game, we have some discussion on the state of the US team and if we would like to see Curtin at the helm one day. AJ ends the podcast with proposing a surprisingly interesting rule change to the game. Enjoy!

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode 113