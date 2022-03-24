Union II signing of Colombian midfielder Carlos Paternina announced

Colombian midfielder Carlos Paternina’s signing to Philadelphia Union II was announced Thursday ahead of the team’s inaugural MLS Next Pro game on Sunday at Subaru Park.

The 20-year-old Paternina comes from Colombian club Envigado FC, which announced that Paternina would go out on a season-long loan with the Union back in January. Envigado FC is known for developing players such as James Rodriguez, Fredy Guarin, and Juan Quintero.

“Carlos comes from a team known for developing young talent and we think he has the ability to make an impact for us with his work rate and movement,” stated Union II head coach Marlon LeBlanc in a news release. “He’s an energetic midfielder who combines well and looks to play forward. I look forward to watching him develop in our system.”

Paternina will be added to the Union II’s active roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and will occupy an international roster slot. His addition gives the Union II nine rostered players on Next Pro contracts heading into the season.

Previously announced Next Pro signings include Nelson Pierre, Jose Riasco, Stefan Stojanovic, Brooks Thompson, Chris Donovan, Maike Villero, Juan Perdomo, and Nathan Nkanji. Game day rosters will also include unsigned academy players and players on loan from the first team.