Liga MX’s C.F. Pachuca to play the Union in September friendly

The Philadelphia Union will host Mexican club C.F. Pachuca for an international friendly on September 24th. Club de Futbol Pachuca is not only one of the oldest Liga MX clubs, but also one of their most successful ones. As the club has won six Liga MX titles, they have also one the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup/Champions League a total of five times.

This is Pachuca’s first visit to Subaru Park. The boys in blue last faced a Liga MX team in an international friendly back in 2019, when they played Pumas UNAM. In that game they won 3-0. Obviously this was not the last time the U played a Liga MX team, as they lost to Club America in the Concacaf Champions League semi-final.

The September 24th game will count as the bonus game for all full season ticket members. For non full season members, tickets start at 27 dollars and are can be purchased at this link. Kickoff in that game is at 6 PM.