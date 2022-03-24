Brotherly Game Daily Links: Colorado and Robin Fraser agree to extension

Philadelphia Union News

Venezuelan Jose Riasco announced as Philadelphia Union II signing

Riasco made his professional debut for Deportivo La Guaira FC in the first tier Primera Division in Venezuela in May. He’s made 24 total appearances for the Venezuelan side, scoring five goals, and adding three assists.

MLS News

Rapids ink head coach Robin Fraser to four-year extension

Since his first match in Burgundy on August 31, 2019, Colorado’s 1.76 points per game are tied for the most in MLS with a 32W-16L-15D regular-season record in that time. In two full seasons in charge, Fraser has led the Rapids to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2010-11.

Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayán to miss 1-2 weeks with knee injury

Zelarayán sustained the injury in the 89th minute when New York defender Aaron Long collided with the Argentinian midfielder. At first, Zelarayán attempted to rejoin the match since the Black & Gold were out of substitutes. His return didn’t last long, with two members of the medical staff assisting Zelarayán off the field.

D.C. United seeking to reacquire midfielder Chris Durkin

Durkin, 22, plays for Belgian club Sint-Truiden, which acquired him on loan from United in August 2019 and purchased him in May 2020 for an estimated $1.1 million.

US Soccer News

US Soccer vs. Mexico, untold stories from a heated rivalry

There is no substitution of emotion when playing in a rivalry match or un clásico. The sense of pride for the players, the passion of the fans, the buzz around the city and amplified attention from the media just hit different. Everything surrounding that one match is heightened in every aspect.

Rest of the World News

Russia launches rival bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032 amid Ukraine invasion

European football’s governing body also confirmed that there are no regulations currently in place to prevent Russia from bidding for the tournaments, despite its teams being banned from international competition. However, fresh sanctions could yet be applied.

Man United manager search: Erik ten Hag interviewed as club consider options

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui are also on the club’s shortlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired in November.