Venezuelan Jose Riasco announced as Philadelphia Union II signing

Long-rumored Philadelphia Union target José Riasco has been announced as a Philadelphia Union II signing.

The 18-year-old Venezuelan striker has been the subject of transfer rumors for a couple months. Though a transfer fee wasn’t disclosed in the press release announcing the signing, several reports have cited a transfer fee in the neighborhood of $1 million (Transfermarkt has the fee listed at $997,000).

“We have watched Jose develop for some time and had been impressed by his performance in the Venezuelan Primera Division last season,” Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner stated. “He’s a young striker with great potential and look forward to seeing him grow and progress within our system.”

Riasco made his professional debut for Deportivo La Guaira FC in the first tier Primera Division in Venezuela in May. He’s made 24 total appearances for the Venezuelan side, scoring five goals, and adding three assists. Additionally, Riasco has appeared in eight Primera Division playoff matches, scoring once against Monagas SC in the Group Stage on December 5, 2021.

Riasco will be added to the Union II’s active roster following receipt of his P1 Visa. Union II kicks off its inaugural MLS Next Pro campaign on Sunday against FC Cincinnati 2 at Subaru Park at 2 p.m.