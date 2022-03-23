Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA travels to Mexico to begin final World Cup qualifying games

Philadelphia Union News

Power Rankings | Union Claim Top Spot

The Union have continued to rise since starting the season at the No. 7 spot following a 1-1 draw against a feisty Minnesota United squad on February 26th. With three straight wins, most notably a 2-0 win at defending MLS Cup Champions, NYCFC, the Union are now top of the rankings and the Supporters Shield race.

MLS News

Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union earn top-dog status, LA Galaxy sink in Week 4

What a week in MLS. A Philadelphia Union homegrown player took a star turn, a young FC Dallas striker put the league on notice and a striker from Poland had a major impact on a game involving the New England Revolution. It was truly a week unlike any other.

MLS players called in for March 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and international duty

The March international window for FIFA World Cup Qualifying is here – and it’s a big one. Just as in previous windows, many MLS players will have a pivotal role in pushing their national teams to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

U.S. Soccer News

2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Mexico

The stakes are heightened as a stumble by Gregg Berhalter’s side could compound into greater issues with the subsequent fixtures against Panama and Costa Rica.

Rest of the World News

World Cup draw seedings skewed by Russia’s war with Ukraine, COVID-19 pandemic

FIFA outlined the procedure on Tuesday for the draw in Qatar on April 1. Only 29 of the 32 teams in the draw will be known by then because of the war and global health crisis. The three remaining places will be decided in June.