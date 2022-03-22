Brotherly Game Daily Links: Nathan Harriel makes MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Homegrown Nathan Harriel earns MLS Team of the Week accolades

Harriel played a key role in the Union’s first win on the road at Yankee Stadium, riffling a cross that connected with Danial Gazdag at the far post for a 2-0 lead. On the defensive end, the 20-year-old locked down last year’s Golden Boot winner Taty Castellanos as the Union racked up another shutout.

Andre Blake called in for Jamaica’s World Cup Qualifiers

The goalkeeper is part of eight call-ups in March which include Daniel Gazdag (Hungary), Olivier Mbaizo (Cameroon), Jose Martinez (Venezuala) in addition to Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and Brandan Craig receiving call ups to the U-20 USMNT.

Inside the Numbers | Philadelphia Union’s blazing start

With the FIFA International Break upon us, we’re looking back at the hot start that Philadelphia Union is currently on.

After win at Yankee Stadium, are the Union favorites for the Supporters’ Shield?

Philadelphia (3-0-1, 10 points) has won the expected goals battle in all four outings. And the Union have done so with just 22 minutes in four games from their big offseason signing, Mikael Uhre.

MLS News

MLS Team of the Week: Charlotte FC make history, USMNT & Canada internationals star in Week 4

The Week 4 Team of the Week contains plenty of talking points, with Charlotte FC recording their first win in MLS, United States and Canada internationals starring before Concacaf World Cup qualifying’s final push and youngsters making the most of their opportunity.

D.C. United, Rapid Wien reach deal to accelerate Taxiarchis Fountas transfer

United had signed the Greek international to a pre-contract, effectively meaning he would begin playing for United as soon as this summer’s transfer window opened, but the Black-and-Red and Rapid agreed to a reported $400,000 transfer fee to accelerate the 26 year old’s move to MLS up to today.

Dynamo announce signing of 21-year-old attacker Thiago

Thiago made his senior debut with Clube Nautico Capibaribe in December 2018 and scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory. The winger was transferred to Flamengo in January of 2020 and began the year with Flamengo’s U-20 squad.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson ruled out of World Cup qualifiers with knee injury

The 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, had been the only U.S. player to appear in all of the first 11 qualifiers, starting seven. He scored against Canada and Honduras in September. Aaronson has three goals in 21 league matches this season.