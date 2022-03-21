Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union’s tactics key to victory in NYCFC

Philadelphia Union News

‘We don’t care about possession’: Union’s tactics triumph in first win at Yankee Stadium

Curtin did not hide his satisfaction over his team delivering a convincing win while having just 27% of the ball possession in the game.

Behind 2 goals from Karol Świderski, Charlotte FC defeats New England for first-ever win

The Union host Charlotte FC for the first time ever for their next game, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Week 4 Rewind: Charlotte FC earns first MLS win, Union defeats NYCFC, and more

Jesus Ferreira stole the show for FC Dallas on Saturday, scoring a hat trick and also registering one assist in a 4-1 romp over the Portland Timbers. Ferreira’s goals all came in the first half, giving the Western Conference hosts plenty to be proud of after a dominant 90-minute showing.

Atlanta United Set to Sign Chivas Forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan

Cisneros was a Mexican youth international who currently isn’t receiving a ton of minutes with the first team. However, he’s proved his worth over the years, scoring 6 goals in 5 appearances in the Conacacaf U-20 Championship in 2017. Much more recently, he has 6 goals and 2 assists in 19 total appearances in the ‘21 season for Chivas’ Liga de Expansión MX team, Club Deportivo Tapatío.

U.S. Soccer News

Brenden Aaronson pulled from RB Salzburg lineup with a knee injury

First it was Sergino Dest who was pulled from the US Men’s National Team roster before the final three qualifiers against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica, now Brenden Aaronson faces uncertainty ahead of the games. The American attacker was pulled from the RB Salzburg lineup due to a knee injury prior to the team’s match on Sunday.

Rest of the World News

Barcelona’s destruction of Real Madrid in El Clasico shows how far Blaugrana have come under Xavi

Barcelona earned a first win over Real Madrid since 2019, dismantling the LaLiga leaders 4-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (two), Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres.

FA Cup semifinal draw: Manchester City face Liverpool

Manchester City have been drawn to face Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals, while Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace.