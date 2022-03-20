Rate the U: Slugging it in the Bronx

Saturday afternoon saw the Philadelphia Union continue what arguable could be their best season start in team history. It also saw the boys in blue finally pickup three points inside the dreaded baseball stadium that is Yankee Stadium. Sure, it is a unique venue for soccer, as it falls within Major League Soccer’s minimum field standard of 110 yards long by 70 yards wide.

Comparing the pitch to Subaru Park, that is 120 yards long by 75 yards wide. Those extra 5 yards really plays within the Union’s strength of their attack by getting the ball up the flanks for a wider based attack. NYCFC home games force their opponents to play narrower because of the smaller dimensions.

Enough about the size of the pitch, especially since we are not going to be rating the field during this week’s Rate the U segment. Let’s talk about the players, most importantly one of the biggest keys to the U’s win this week is right back Nathan Harriel. Without Harriel there is possibly no clean sheet. Who had a phenomenal goal line clearance in the 62 minute. In the first half of play the homegrown player’s overlap run and low cross towards the back post allowed a running Gazdag to convert his shot to put the Union up 2 to nil.

Speaking of scoring and the 33’, the man who held the ball and passed it over to Harriel was the captain, Alejandro Bedoya. The 34-year-old midfielder also played key to the Union’s attack this week. He even got the scoring started with his goal in the 12’.

Through 4 games the U’s record is 3-1-0 and as of Sunday morning are sitting at top of both the east and the Supports Shield standings. Head Coach Jim Curtin is making some good in game adjustments and putting out a solid starting XI.

Enough about my thoughts; we want to know what you thought of the performances? Rate the players and head coach Jim Curtin and provide feedback on the match in our Community Player Ratings Poll.