Brotherly Game Daily Links: Uhre practices for first time with Union

Philadelphia Union News

After a month in limbo, Mikael Uhre finally trains with new Philadelphia Union teammates

The Danish striker arrived on Friday and participated in full training for the first time on Tuesday morning

MLS News

Dynamo have agreement with Mexican international Hector Herrera

The reports say that Herrera will sign a deal with Major League Soccer until 2025 and he will join the Dynamo this summer after Atletico Madrid’s La Liga season ends. Herrera has been in Atletico’s starting lineup of late, after falling out of favor and not receiving many minutes earlier in the season.

Power Rankings: Atlanta, LAFC & Nashville soar after MLS is Back weekend

The Union fall three spots this week coming in at number seven in this week’s MLS Power Rankings.

Luiz Araujo to miss approximately four weeks with hamstring injury

Araujo suffered the injury in the 20th minute during the club’s season-opening 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

St. Louis CITY SC sign Tomáš Ostrák from 1. FC Köln

Ostrák is set to arrive in July 2022 after concluding the Bundesliga season with his current club, 1. FC Köln. He joins on a four-year deal.

U.S. Soccer News

Turner Sports, HBO Max wins U.S. Soccer TV rights in 8-year deal

Each match will be streamed live on HBO Max, with half of the 20+ matches each year being shown on TNT or TBS. The other half of those matches will be exclusively on HBO Max.