Brotherly Game Daily Links: Bedoya continues mentoring role with Union youngsters

Philadelphia Union News

Alejandro Bedoya relishing leadership role with Philadelphia Union

The 34-year-old’s experience has been vital to the Union’s play on the field and he has been key in the development of some of the club’s Homegrown Players over the last few seasons.

Know Your Enemy | Union face off against defending champs

With the focus on CCL, NYCFC has start its league campaign slowly with four points through the first three weeks. NYCFC opened its season with a 1-0 loss to the Galaxy and followed it up with a scoreless draw against Vancouver.

The Union are off to the best three-game start in team history

Now they go for their first win at Yankee Stadium against New York City FC, in the teams’ first meeting since last year’s Eastern Conference final.

MLS News

Way-too-early 2022 MLS MVP candidates sorted by tier

As you get your mind right for Week 4, let’s take a closer look at the way-too-early MVP favorites, the contenders off to slow (or injured starts), the long shots and everyone else in between. If you’re looking for someone to watch, these guys are a good place to start.

MLS media rights deal not likely to be a game-changer, sources say

According to the sources, NBC, CBS and Fox have not shown much — if any — interest in the league’s rights.

LAFC transfer Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai

In his one season with LAFC Kim Moon-Hwan featured in 28 matches with 20 starts to his name. In over 1800 minutes on the pitch he was able to tally two assists as well as found the back of the net once during his time in LA.

U.S. Soccer News

George Bello replaces Sergiño Dest on USMNT roster

Bello, the 20-year-old defender who recently transferred from Atlanta United to Arminia Bielefeld, has 6 caps for the USMNT. He most recently started for the USMNT in the 4-1 World Cup qualifying win at Honduras back in September as well as starting in the Gold Cup Final last August against Mexico.

Rest of the World News

Champions League draw: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Manchester City face Atletico Madrid

The three Premier League and three La Liga teams in the last eight avoided each other, with Manchester City up against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool taking on Benfica while Villarreal will play Bayern Munich.

Europa League draw: Barcelona face Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham vs. Lyon

The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played on April 7 with the returns on April 14 while the semfinals will be on April 28 and May 5 with the final in Seville on May 18.