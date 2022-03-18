Philadelphia Union U17s bounce back with 8-1 win over Toronto FC

The Philadelphia Union U17s bounced back from a 1-0 loss at Inter Miami with a lopsided 8-1 win over Toronto FC on Sunday at YSC Sports.

Center back Daniel Krueger scored twice and Marcello Mazzola added a second half brace. Recent Union 2 signing Nelson Pierre had a goal and two assists and Devon Decortes, Marcos Zambrano and Luciano Sanchez all added goals. Sanchez’s goal was his first for the Union U17s in his debut. He recently joined the Union Academy from the New York Red Bulls.

Alex Perez had a pair of assists, one on a long pass to Pierre, who burned the Toronto back line and set up Krueger for his second goal on a free kick from just outside the box. Frankie Westfield had a great run into the box after beating a defender and played a ball in to Decortes for the finish in front of goal. Decortes assisted on Sanchez’s goal with a good turn and pass into the box. CJ Olney set up Mazzolla’s first goal.

The Union U17s and U15s were slated to play CF Montreal on Saturday but the matches were canceled due to inclement weather.

The Union U15s also returned to the win column after a loss at Inter Miami with a 3-0 win over Toronto on Sunday. Jamir Johnson had two goals and Cavan Sullivan had a goal and an assist in the win.

The U17s are scheduled to host Arlington SA at YSC Sports at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will visit Baltimore Armour on Sunday at 4 p.m. The U15s play Arlington at noon and Baltimore Armour at 6 p.m.