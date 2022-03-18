Rate the U: Daniel Gazdag top rated player in San Jose win

Daniel Gazdag finished with the highest player rating in the Community Player Ratings poll after scoring from the penalty spot in the Philadelphia Union’s 2-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes.
Gazdag was the community player of the game for the third time and the first time since the win over FC Cincinnati last October.
Head coach Jim Curtin had the second highest average rating at 4.31, followed by defenders Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner and Andre Blake.
Sergio Santos finished second to last in the community ratings despite finishing with a game high 8.5 rating on FotMob and second on Whoscored with a 8.0 rating.
Cory Burke had the highest rating on FotMob at 8.1.
Nathan Harriel had the best overall rating when adding up the ratings from our community player ratings with FotMob and Whoscored.
2022 Community Player Ratings - Game 3
|Player
|Total
|Average
|Player
|Total
|Average
|Daniel Gazdag
|225
|4.33
|Jim Curtin
|224
|4.31
|Nathan Harriel
|216
|4.15
|Jakob Glesnes
|216
|4.15
|Kai Wagner
|216
|4.15
|Andre Blake
|214
|4.12
|Jose Martinez
|204
|3.92
|Cory Burke
|193
|3.71
|Alejandro Bedoya
|192
|3.69
|Leon Flach
|191
|3.67
|Paxten Aaronson
|174
|3.46
|Quinn Sullivan
|170
|3.27
|Sergio Santos
|167
|3.21
|Matt Real
|165
|3.17
Whoscored, FotMob and Brotherly Game Ratings - Game 3
|Player
|FotMob
|Whoscored
|BG
|Aggregate
|Player
|FotMob
|Whoscored
|BG
|Aggregate
|Nathan Harriel
|8.1
|8
|4.15
|20.25
|Daniel Gazdag
|8.2
|7.4
|4.33
|19.93
|Cory Burke
|7.9
|8.1
|3.71
|19.71
|Sergio Santos
|8.5
|8
|3.21
|19.71
|Jakob Glesnes
|7.8
|7.5
|4.15
|19.45
|Kai Wagner
|7.8
|7.4
|4.15
|19.35
|Jose Martinez
|7.8
|7.1
|3.92
|18.82
|Alejandro Bedoya
|7.6
|7.2
|3.69
|18.49
|Leon Flach
|7.3
|7
|3.67
|17.97
|Andre Blake
|6.9
|6.6
|4.12
|17.62
|Paxten Aaronson
|6.4
|6.4
|3.46
|16.26
|Matt Real
|n/a
|6.4
|3.17
|9.57
|Quinn Sullivan
|n/a
|6.2
|3.27
|9.47
