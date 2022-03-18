Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union focused on future, not past, against NYCFC

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Unique New York

With seven points in the bag Philadelphia Union make the short trip north as they face off against defending MLS Cup Champions New York City FC. Ahead of the showdown at Yankee Stadium, Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media on Thursday about the early season matchup that will have soccer fans eyes locked on the matchup.

Four Homegrowns named to USMNT U-20 Team headed to Argentina

Four Philadelphia Union Homegrowns, Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and Brandan Craig, have been called in to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team. The Union players will head to Buenos Aires, Argentina for matches vs. Argentina on March 26 and Argentine Primera Division club River Plate on March 29.

Playoff revenge? Philadelphia Union look forward, not back in NYCFC rematch

“NYCFC are a tough opponent, Yankee Stadium is a tough place to play,” Curtin said. “They are the defending champs, it’s a really tough early test (for us). They’ve been so impressive with all the travel they have to do. They’re one of the best in the league.”

MLS News

NYCFC sign forward Gabriel Pereira from Corinthians

The pacey left-footed 20-year-old is an inverted right-winger, filling a gap left in New York City’s attack after the departures of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Jesús Medina.

St. Louis CITY to sign Arminia Bielefeld, Sweden defender Joakim Nilsson

Nilsson has two goals and two assists in 82 appearances for Arminia Bielefeld since joining ahead of the 2019 season, helping them earn promotion from the 2. Bundesliga. He’s currently teammates with US international left back and Atlanta United homegrown export George Bello.

Whitecaps extend Blackmon through 2023

The deal takes the 25-year-old defender through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025. Blackmon spent the past four seasons with Los Angeles FC, making 64 MLS appearances.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT roster named for March World Cup qualifying window

The USMNT currently sits in 2nd place in the Octagonal standings, but have a difficult window looming. They start with a trip to Estadio Azteca to face Mexico next Thursday, followed by a return home to play Panama in Orlando on March 27th. For their final qualifier, they hit the road to Costa Rica to take on the Ticos at Estadio Nacional on March 30th.