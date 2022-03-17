Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union nearing Riasco signing

Philadelphia Union News

José Riasco set to join Philadelphia Union - Significant fee paid “for next Adeyemi”

Riasco is considered a significant talent in his native Venezuela. The striker has already featured in 24 games for Deportivo La Guaira and has scored five goals and two assists for the club across all competitions.

MLS News

Toronto FC finalizing Kemar Lawrence trade to Minnesota United

During his lone season with Toronto, Lawrence made a total of 26 appearances and scored once, finding the back of the net with a smashing finish against the New England Revolution in July of last year.

Dynamo sign Brazilian winger Thiaguinho

The Brazilian will reportedly join the Dynamo on loan with an option to buy.

In Chicago, Xherdan Shaqiri can rediscover brilliant if inconsistent form he lost in Lyon

After three games in MLS, the stats don’t necessarily bear that out. He has zero goals and zero assists in 270 minutes, although the Fire as a whole have only scored twice in that span. However, Shaqiri’s chance-creation figure stands at one key pass or assist every 24.5 minutes.

Rest of the World News

Juventus melt down against Villarreal; Chelsea coast to quarterfinals

The field for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is set after Chelsea and Villarreal punched their tickets on Wednesday. They join Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Benfica ahead of Friday’s draw to determine the bracket.

Antuna’s goal helps Cruz Azul advance to the SCCL semifinals

A first half goal from Uriel Antuna was enough for Cruz Azul to secure a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal on Wednesday night, seeing the Mexico City squad move into the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League thanks to a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Pumas comes from behind to win on penalties and advances to SCCL semifinals

Juan Ignacio Dinenno scored two goals in regulation and converted the final kick from the penalty spot in the series-deciding shootout as Pumas UNAM beat the New England Revolution 3-0 in regulation and 4-3 in the shootout to advance.

Chicago Cubs owners and Citadel chief Ken Griffin join forces for Chelsea bid

A consortium led by Chicago Cubs owner Thomas Ricketts will submit a formal offer for Chelsea, a spokesman has confirmed.