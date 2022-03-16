Four Union players set to represent USA in upcoming U-20 training camp

As the United States Under-20’s roster is revealed for the upcoming matches, one thing to note it is full of young players from the Major League Soccer. Later this month, the U-20’s team will travel to Buenos Aires to play against Argentina’s U-20 on March 26th and River Plate on March 29th. The Under 20 team is made up of players born on or after January 1, 2003. The roster features 13 players born in 2003, six born in 2004 and one born in 2005.

Of those 20 players four of them come from the Philadelphia Union, as Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig were announced Wednesday night. Three other MLS teams are sending multiple players from their squad as the Chicago Fire FC, LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls are each sending two players.

The full list of players called up is listed below:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Alexander Borto (Fulham/ENG; South Plainfield, N.J.; 1/0), Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire FC; Naperville, Ill.; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Justin Che (Hoffenheim/GER; Richardson, Texas; 3/0), Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 0/0), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL; Los Angeles, Calif.; 0/0), Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County; Lake Forest, Calif.; 2/0), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.; 3/0), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.; 3/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.; 2/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; Wayzata, Minn.; 2/1), Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.; 2/0), Diego Luna (El Paso Locomotive; Redwood, Calif.; 2/1), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.; 2/0), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.; 2/0), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders; Anchorage, Alaska)

FORWARDS (4): Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.; 3/0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.; 0/0), Dante Sealy (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Frisco, Texas; 2/0), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 1/0)

The U-20 call up will begin on March 21st and run until the 30th. The training camp and matches are part of the team’s preparations for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship. That championship will also serve as qualification to the 2023 U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.