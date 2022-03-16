Brotherly Game Daily Links: Columbus rumored to be looking to trade Zardes

MLS News

Power Rankings: NYCFC & Seattle Sounders course-correct in Week 3

The Union continue their climb up the MLS Power Rankings with a Top 3 spot in this week’s edition.

Who could be available? 6 players to watch in the MLS trade market

Some players find themselves on the outside looking in, creating opportunities elsewhere for more minutes. Clubs might be open to moving out-of-favor players to shuffle the salary cap around.

FC Dallas re-signs Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania

Servania has appeared in 50 FC Dallas matches overall since signing as the 19th Homegrown in club history on Jan. 3, 2018. He made his MLS debut on the road against Philadelphia Union on April 6, 2019. He has scored two goals and recorded five assists in MLS play.

Crew open to trading Gyasi Zardes

So far in 2022, forward Miguel Berry’s started all three matches in the Black & Gold’s two wins and a draw. Zardes hasn’t started yet, but he’s played in all three games, scoring a goal in the Crew’s 3-3 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes.

Roman Bürki set to join MLS side St. Louis City SC

Bürki joined Borussia Dortmund from SC Freiburg in 2015 and has made 232 appearances for the club.

Rest of the World News

Barcelona add Spotify to Camp Nou name in new sponsorship deal

The agreement will see Barca’s men’s and women’s teams bear the music streaming service’s logo for the next four years, as well as naming the club’s iconic 100,000 capacity stadium.

David de Gea candid on Man United’s elimination to Atletico; Benfica stun Ajax

Diogo Dalot lost Renan Lodi in the box and Antoine Griezmann’s cross was able to easily find him as he scored the game’s only goal in the 41st minute. From there, Atletico went to work.

Comunicaciones one goal away from a historic comeback against NYFC

Comunicaciones topped New York City FC 4-2 at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in a dramatic second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal Tuesday, but it’s the MLS club moving into the semifinals thanks to the pair of goals in Guatemala City giving it a greater number of away goals scored.