Brotherly Game Daily Links: Nathan Harriel makes MLS Team of the Week bench

Philadelphia Union News

Harriel named to MLS Team of the Week bench

Playing in blistery cold weather at Subaru Park, the right back won 12 duels and added five tackles plus four interceptions for the Union’s first shutout of the 2022 campaign. Harriel also showed off his aerial abilities with three duels won in the air and nearly notched his first MLS goal if not for an impressive stop by the Quakes keeper.

Union Off to Hottest Start in Club History

Last season, the Union had just 1 point after the first 3 games. The last time the Union had a start this good was in 2016 when they had 6 points after 3 games.

MLS News

Team of the Week: A star is born, No. 10s shine & St. Clair makes case in Week 3

The 14-game weekend that was saw Alan Velasco make an incredible debut for FC Dallas, No. 10s Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew) and Darwin Quintero (Houston Dynamo FC) run the show, and Dayne St. Clair boost his case for Minnesota United FC’s starting goalkeeper spot

Neville finds a scapegoat in Higuain, Rapids find a No. 9 in Rubio, Charlotte find a goal & more from Week 3

Three weeks in the books, and nearly 10% of the season complete. It’s too early for stuff to be written in stone, but there are certainly some takeaways from what we’ve seen thus far.