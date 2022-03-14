Brotherly Game Daily Links: Scory Burke joins Union 20-goal club

Philadelphia Union News

Jim Curtin earns 100th MLS regular season victory

Curtin becomes the 13th MLS head coach to get 100 regular season wins and the second youngest to reach the mark.

NYCFC in control, defeat Montréal 4-1 on a cold, wet day in the Bronx

The Union’s next game is this Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, let’s see how NYCFC did in their last game.

Achievement Unlocked | Burke scores 20th MLS Goal

Burke became the 8th member of the Union to score 20 goals joining Sebastien Le Toux (50), CJ Sapong (36), Kacper Przybylko (35), Jack McInerney (25), Ilsinho (22), Conor Casey (21) and Fafa Picault (21).

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Sounders beat Galaxy, RSL rallies to stun Revs, and more

The Seattle Sounders endured a disappointed start to the Major League Soccer season through the first two weeks, but on Saturday reminded us all why they are very much a title contender.

Rest of the World News

Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo lays claim to all-time goal-scoring record after hat trick over Tottenham

The all-time goal-scorer title in men’s football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to 1955.

Messi, Neymar booed by PSG fans in first match after Champions League nightmare

Lining up against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday, both players were relentlessly booed by the home supporters and their every touch jeered. Kylian Mbappe — likely to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer — escaped the home fans’ wrath.