Mikael Uhre out with a quad injury

Union down two forwards with Julian Carranza serving a red card suspension

By Matthew Ralph
Philadelphia Union v CF Montreal Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Mikael Uhre’s home debut won’t be happening tonight at Subaru Park.

Uhre picked up a quad injury and isn’t in the game day roster for the match against San Jose Earthquakes.

Uhre made his debut off the bench last weekend in Montreal. Julian Carranza picked up a second yellow card in the match so head coach Jim Curtin is down two of his forwards for the match.

Cory Burke and Sergio Santos are paired up in the starting lineup.

