Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 vs San Jose Earthquakes 0, Final

Game Updates

90+8’ - Ref has blown the whistle. Jim Curtin gets his 100th regular season win in his 9th season leading the boys in blue. Also start the Blake shutout counter as he gets his first clean sheet of the season.

90+7’ - Aaronson picks off San Jose’s counter and gets the ball to Santos who draws out the goalkeeper but the ball is wide of the net.

90+6’ - Union earn a free kick on the edge of the box as Harriel goes down. Elliott and Wagner are standing over the ball. Wagner shoots it right into the wall.

90+4 - Play is stopped as a San Jose player is down. It also resumes with San Jose passing it around in their defensive end.

90+2’ - Aaronson gets fouled and Bouda makes the trip to the refs black book. The sixth overall player to earn a yellow today.

90+1’ - We will have at least 8 more minutes of soccer here.

90’ - Union making a change here as Flach is getting subbed out for Matt Real. Waiting for the fourth official to put up the stoppage time number. Expected it to be a long one.

89’ - Busy night for the training staff as now they are on the pitch for Flach.

85’ - San Jose making their final change of the night home grown player Thompson comes on to replace Espinoza.

82’ - Gazdag’s night is done as he is replaced by Sullivan.

81’ - Corner for San Jose comes into the box and is weakly punched out by Blake. San Jose is able to get a shot on that goes way over the net.

78’ - And another stop here as Santos is once again down on the pitch.

77’ - San Jose made another change. Here is the three changes they have made so far tonight, Bouda replaces Kikanovic, Richmond comes on for Marie and then the most recent change was Tsakiris replacing López.

74’ - And play now resumes.

73’ - The corner amounts to nothing as it is played towards the near post and goes out for a goal kick. However, the ref is holding up play for something.

70’ - Santos passes to Gazdag whose shot goes right to the goalkeeper. On the rebound he goes up to tries to get the second change the goalkeeper grabs Gazdag’s head as the two fall to the pitch. Ball goes out for a corner kick.

68’ - AND Burke goes down stopping play. San Jose making a double switch here with two MLS debuts for the Earthquakes. Also Burke is finished for the night bringing Aaronson on. This means the U are switching formations and will now have two number 10’s on the field.

67’ - Players are now allowed back onto the pitch.

66’ - Play resumes with both teams only having 10 men as Calvo and Martinez are on the sidelines awaiting for the ref to waive them back on.

63’ - Play is stopped as two players go down and now players are all getting a little too close together as a scuffle gets underway. On replay it looks like Calvo gets an elbow from bedoya, while on the sidelines he is still going off about wanting a PK towards the 4th official.

62’ - Hard foul by Harriel here and he earns a Yellow card. So far 5 total cards have been issued between the two teams.

58’ - The whistle and the strike from Gazdag goes to the back of the net. The cool and casual shot to just left of the center of the net and the goalie dives to the right. Philly up 2-0.

56’ - Refree Victor Rivas whistles and points to the penalty spot. After a check it is a confirmed penalty kick, the first of the season for the Union and Gazdag stands over it.

53’ - Another good run by the Union’s front three here and Gazdag gives it to Burke whose low cross from inside the box is blocked.

52’ - Free kick for the Union and Glesnes goes up and misses getting his head on the end of it and the momentum throws the man into the back of the net. San Jose’s counter attack is stopped by Elliott.

48’ - More corners for San Jose which are played towards the near post and are cleared out of danger.

46’ - Teams are back on the pitch, doesn’t look like any changes so now it is time to watch to see how long Santos and Burke go. Game resumed at 8:45 PM. Also right off the start a nice opportunity for San Jose as their shot goes wide. Their corner kick goes out for a goal kick.

45+4’ - First half whistle. Teams head to the dressing room at 8:28pm. Both Union strikers have spent plenty of time down on the pitch with the training staff coming out to look at them.

45+1’ - We will have a minimum of 4 minutes of stoppage time.

45’ - Burke goes down again on the pitch and the training staff is out to look at him. Between him and Santos constantly going down on the pitch, we will probably have a sub at half time.

42’ - Great series of attacking sequences for the Union here. However it ends on a foul and a yellow card for Gazdag. The midfielder kicked the ball at a San Jose player after the whistle was blown.

37’ - Lopez gets a shot off and it goes into the river end.

30’ - Santos gets behind the backline again, and Gazdag slips him the ball and his shot goes wide of the net.

27’ - Santos ran into a guy and earned a yellow card from the ref.

26’ - San Jose’s Remedi is shown the yellow card.

23’ - GOAAAAALLLLLL. Santos with a run going down the left side and start to cut towards goal and gets a one-v-one with the goalie. At the same time Burke is unmarked and running towards the net, a simple pass from Santos to Burke and the Union strike first.

Created by Santos, finished by Burke.



19’ - Off the corner Harriel gets a head on it and its on frame but an Incredible save San Jose keeps this game leveled.

18’ - After Santos can’t get cleanly on a ball played into the center of the box, he gets on it and passes it over to Gazdag he also has some fancy moves and passes it back to Santos. After a shot it goes out for a corner.

15’ - The corner goes on the front of the net but it cleared out by San Jose.

14’ - Union pick up their first corner after a shot from Santos, which was from the top center of the box and it got deflected out.

11’ - Espinoza earns the first yellow of the night. He went studs down and clipped Wagner’s foot.

9’ - San Jose wins a free kick in a nice spot from the right side of the pitch. Kick is delivered into the space but the Union are able to quickly close in on the player.

7’ - Santos reenters the field of play.

6’ - Play resumes as Santos jogs to the sideline and up to the fourth official.

4’ - Wagner delivers the ball all the way up and bast the back line defenders, where Santos is able to get behind the backline. On his attack he gets in a tangle with San Jose’s defender and gets taken down. Play is stopped as Santos stays on the ground and the training staff is out to look at him.

2’ - Wagner lines up for a free kick from about 40 yards out and near the touchline. He drives the ball into the box and the goalkeeper misses the ball and so does everyone else. Goal kick for San Jose.

1’ - The game gets underway with the Earthquakes kicking it off. Union are in their new dark blues and are attacking towards the stadium club.

Starting Lineups:

Philadelphia Union

San Jose Earthquakes

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

QUESTIONABLE : Stuart Findlay (knee sprain)

: Stuart Findlay (knee sprain) OUT: Mikael Uhre (Quad injury)

Mikael Uhre (Quad injury) SUSPENDED: Julian Carranza (Red Card - Two yellow cards in last match)

San Jose Earthquakes

OUT : Shea Salinas (right knee)

: Shea Salinas (right knee) OUT : Nathan (right knee)

: Nathan (right knee) OUT : Jack Skahan (right knee)

: Jack Skahan (right knee) OUT : Siad Haji (right knee)

: Siad Haji (right knee) SUSPENDED: Jamiro Monteiro (Red Card - Serious Foul Play)

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 7:38 p.m.; Saturday, March 12, 2022

TV: PHL17Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler

Officials

Referee: Victor RIVAS

Lineman 1: Matthew NELSON

Lineman 2: Jeffrey GREESON

Fourth official: Marcos DeOLIVEIRA

VAR: Chico GRAJEDA

Assisted VAR: Peter BALCIUNAS