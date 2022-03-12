How to Watch: Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes

For the first time since 2019, the Union will be facing San Jose Earthquakes. The last time the two times lined up the boys in blue won 2-1. Looking at the overall record against San Jose the team is equal across the board with a record of 4-4-4.

One person that we know will not be on the pitch for Saturday’s game is former Union player Jamiro Monteiro. This is due to the straight red card the midfielder won on an aggressive run-in during the 33rd minute of the Earthquakes last match. The U will also be without Julián Carranza who also earned a red card in the boys in blue’s last outing.

While it’s important to always pick up 3 points, the next time they do it will be an important milestone for Head Coach Jim Curtin. This is because Curtin will enter the 100 MLS regular season wins. For his 100 wins in all competitions Curtin earned that W during the Champions league first leg back on April 7th, 2021.

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 7:38 p.m.; Saturday, March 12, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler