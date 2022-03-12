Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin can win 100th game against San Jose

Philadelphia Union News

“We’ve done some special things:” Jim Curtin reflects on precipice of 100 MLS wins

Curtin could join an elite fraternity. He’d be the third to reach 100 wins in the last year, with Caleb Porter of Columbus and Greg Vanney of the LA Galaxy eclipsing the century mark late last season. Porter took 256 games, Vanney 233.

MLS News

MLS Week 3 Preview: Sounders-Galaxy, Timbers-Austin FC headline the action

Major League Soccer play moves into Week 3, after the previous week brought an audacious goal from Efrain Alvarez, a hat-trick from the Red Bulls’ Lewis Morgan and more struggles for two of the teams we thought would be two of the league’s top contenders, New York City FC and the Seattle Sounders.

Pressure mounting? These players need to step up in MLS Week 3

There is always pressure to perform, especially for the biggest stars. As we prep for Week 3, here are seven players whose performances are under the microscope.

Charlotte FC signs Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak as its second Designated Player

Jóźwiak, 23, is teammates with Charlotte FC striker Karol Świderski for the Polish national team and has three goals in 22 caps. He played under former D.C. United star Wayne Rooney at Derby County and notched one goal and four assists across 61 appearances in all competitions.

Data-based MLS predictions: the best, worst and most fun teams to watch in 2022 — by the numbers

MLS is raucous, weird and increasingly well-followed, and it doesn’t follow the accepted rules that soccer tends to set. Its 27th season has only just begun, so let’s set some expectations for 2022.