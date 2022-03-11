Rate the U: Blake is player of the match for the second week in a row

There was a lot that wasn’t pretty about the Philadelphia Union’s gritty come from behind win over CF Montreal on Saturday, but when you have a guy like Andre Blake in net you can weather even the most difficult of (pitch) conditions.

Blake was your player of the match in the Community Player Ratings Poll for the second week in a row after helping secure the 2-1 win at Olympic Stadium.

He was followed by the goal scorers Daniel Gazdag (who had the game high rating of 8.2 from FotMob) and Alejandro Bedoya while Olivier Mbaizo found himself with the lowest rating despite only coming on as a late sub after giving way to Nathan Harriel to start.

Commentary from those filling out the poll unsurprisingly focused on the conditions of the field, which was more or less a visual flashback to Veterans Stadium and didn’t seem to play much better than it looked. Mikael Uhre received some positive shout-outs, Harriel’s start was surprising but also welcome to many and head coach Jim Curtin was questioned for leaving Julian Carranza long enough to earn a second yellow.

Perhaps this answer to the question about the most important play of the match sums the Montreal win best: “Just the Philly way of grinding out points and scoring from practically nothing.”

2022 Community Player Ratings - Game 2 Player Total Average Player Total Average Andre Blake 216 4.5 Daniel Gazdag 194 4.04 Alejandro Bedoya 191 3.98 Jakob Glesnes 188 3.92 Jack Elliott 186 3.88 Jim Curtin 185 3.85 Kai Wagner 184 3.83 Nathan Harriel 179 3.73 Leon Flach 178 3.71 Mikael Uhre 174 3.63 Julian Carranza 167 3.48 Jose Martinez 165 3.44 Quinn Sullivan 154 3.21 Sergio Santos 146 3.04 Olivier Mbaizo 127 2.65