Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks ahead of San Jose game

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Message Sent

After collecting the first win of the season last weekend in Montreal, Philadelphia Union is back at Subaru Park this weekend for a Saturday night contest. Ahead of the match against the San Jose Earthquakes, Head Coach Jim Curtin talked Thursday about this weekend’s match up and the battle the club has with the Earthquakes.

Know Your Enemy | Union look to shake the Quakes

Saturday’s contest will be the 13th matchup between the Quakes and the Union with the series tied at 4-4-4. Recent history has seen results heavily in the Union’s favor, with Philadelphia unbeaten in six straight against San Jose with the positive results going all the way to 2014.

MLS News

LA Galaxy sign defender Eriq Zavaleta

The 29-year-old is an MLS veteran. Starting his career with the Seattle Sounders, being drafted in 2013 out of Indiana University, he was loaned out to NASL side San Antonio Scorpions, before getting real time on loan with Chivas USA in 2014. In 2015, he was acquired by Toronto FC and spent seven seasons there, making over 120 appearances and winning a domestic treble with the Reds in 2017.

DC United sign defender Andy Najar to contract extension

Najar, 28, had a goal and three assists in 26 appearances in the 2021 season, giving him his most productive campaign since returning to MLS from Anderlecht in Belgium’s Juliper League after the 2018-2019 season.

Rapids defender Aboubacar Keita tears ACL, out for 2022

The Rapids traded for Keita ahead of the 2022 MLS season and has yet to play in Burgundy. The 21-year-old center back spent four years with Columbus, where he signed as a Homegrown Player and won the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup.

Geodis gets naming rights to Nashville SC stadium

Nashville SC has secured a naming-rights sponsor for its new 30,000-seat stadium with France-based global supply chain operator Geodis. The company’s North American HQ is located in Brentwood, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville.

Rest of the World News

Europa League round of 16 first legs: Rangers roar, Sevilla and Atalanta edge ahead

Rangers were the night’s big winners, while Atalanta and Sevilla were among those to prise first-leg leads.