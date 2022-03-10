Doopy Brothers Podcast: Montreal Mayhem

The Philadelphia Union picked up their first win of the season with a comeback victory in Montreal. We discuss the stand out performances from the likes of Julian Carranza and Nathan Harriel to the not so great moments in what was a bit of a roller coaster of a game. In the second half, we cover a lot of ground. From Ilsinho to Carson Wentz to Fabian Herbers, we touch it all along with some sure to be wrong bets and predictions. It’s a fun one, enjoy!

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode 112