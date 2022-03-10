Brotherly Game Daily Links: Soccer will never be the same as Ilsinho officially retires

Philadelphia Union News

Ilsinho officially announces retirement; will bang the 6-foot drum at Subaru Park on Saturday

Over six seasons with the club, the Brazilian scored 22 goals and dished out 20 assists in 130 appearances, more than half of those as a sub.

Philadelphia Union II Adds Six Players To Roster Ahead Of 2022 MLS Next Pro Season

ollowing the announcement of their inaugural signing of academy product Pierre Nelson, the club also announced their signing of forward Stefan Stojanovic, goalkeeper Brooks Thompson, forward Chris Donovan, midfielder Maike Villero, midfielder Juan Perdomo, and defender Nathan Nkanji to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts.

MLS News

Almiron back for Atlanta? Pomykal for USMNT? Those & other questions in the midweek mailbag

Matt Doyle answers the most burning questions of the week.

Dynamo trade Derrick Jones to Charlotte FC

Jones was acquired from Nashville SC during the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He made 20 appearances for Houston last season and was yet to appear in a game in 2022. Jones, a midfielder, saw time at center back during the preseason.

As Inter Miami contends with Matuidi-gate sanctions, rebuilding looks like a long-term project

When the news broke last May, MLS fined Miami $2.27 million in allocation money, spread over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, among other penalties. Neither Henderson nor the league would indicate just how much of the hit Miami is incurring on its salary budget this season.

Rest of the World News

Benzema hat trick, Modric magic fuel Champions League comeback for ages

Paris Saint-Germain are out of the UEFA Champions League after a stunning 3-1 loss to Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday completed a 3-2 aggregate success for Los Blancos.

Manchester City complete cruise past Sporting Lisbon to reach Champions League quarterfinals

After such a lopsided result in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie in Portugal, the return in Manchester was always going to be little more than a formality. Duly, City boss Pep Guardiola opted to rotate his lineup, leaving the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri on the bench.

Buksa brace powers Revolution past Pumas in first leg

Adam Buksa bagged a brace to help power the New England Revolution to a 3-0 victory over Liga MX side Pumas.

Antuna strike gives advantage to Cruz Azul over CF Montreal

A first half strike from Uriel Antuna earned Mexico’s Cruz Azul a 1-0 victory against CF Montreal of Canada.